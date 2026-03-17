Prime Minister Directs Swift Resolution of Rape and Violence Against Women Cases

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has taken a strong stance to ensure the safety of women and children in the country and to eradicate the culture of impunity. He has issued special directives to all relevant departments for the speedy disposal of rape and violence against women cases.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani informed journalists about the Prime Minister’s directive during a discussion at the Secretariat on Tuesday (March 17).

The Cabinet Secretary stated that the Prime Minister emphasized increasing coordination among all relevant departments, including the Law, Home, and Judiciary divisions, to expedite the judicial process of sensitive cases such as rape and violence against women.

The Prime Minister stated that bringing criminals to justice swiftly is one of the government’s top priorities. The main objective of this directive is to ensure that victimized women do not fall prey to lengthy delays.

On the same day, a total of five important topics were discussed and decided upon during the cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. Nasimul Ghani informed that one of the key decisions was the approval of necessary changes to the current fiscal year’s supplementary budget. The cabinet approved this proposed change, which will soon be finalized through presentation in the National Parliament.