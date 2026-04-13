Prime Minister to Inaugurate Bogura City Corporation on April 20

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit Bogura next Monday (April 20) on a day-long official tour. During this visit, he will inaugurate the much-anticipated Bogura City Corporation. Concurrently, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several important development projects in the district.

These details were revealed on Monday (April 13) from an official tour schedule signed by Md. Ujjal Hossain, Protocol Officer-1 to the Prime Minister.

According to the tour schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at Bogura District Police Lines Helipad by helicopter from Tejgaon Airport on the morning of April 20. At quarter to 11 AM, he will officially inaugurate the e-bail bond program at the District and Sessions Judge Court premises.

Subsequently, at 11 AM, the Prime Minister will formally declare the inauguration of the Bogura City Corporation.

Later, he is scheduled to inaugurate the Family Card distribution program and the excavation project in the Choukirdah canal at Baghbari Nashipur, at an event held at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Degree College ground.

After noon, Tarique Rahman will visit Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Rural Hospital and spend time at the ancestral home of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

In the afternoon, after prayers and a break at Bogura Circuit House, he will depart Bogura for Dhaka at 4 PM.

Widespread enthusiasm prevails in this region of North Bengal centered around the Prime Minister’s visit, and strict security measures have been adopted by the local administration.