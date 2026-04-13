Prime Minister Greets Nation on New Year

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the people of the country and all Bengali-speaking people worldwide on the occasion of Bengali New Year 1433. In a message issued on Monday (April 13), he stated that Pohela Boishakh is a unique symbol of our national identity, history, culture, and self-recognition. For centuries, this day has returned to our lives every year, bringing with it a call for new beginnings and inspiring us to move forward, forgetting old weariness and grief.

He further added that Pohela Boishakh is deeply intertwined with our agriculture, nature, and agrarian economic activities. Even in the age of modern information technology, farmers determine the timing of crop production in harmony with nature. The thousand-year-old tradition, folk culture, heritage, and values of Bengal are revitalized through this New Year. Events like Boishakhi Mela, processions, and Halkhata highlight the diversity of our culture and further strengthen the bonds of unity. The arrival of the new year thus brings a message of new expectations and possibilities, creating a festive atmosphere where nature’s rejuvenation and human optimism blend together.

Tareque Rahman said that a new democratic government has commenced its journey following its victory in the national election held on February 12, after the end of a long one-and-a-half-decade of fascist rule. Since assuming responsibility, the government has begun implementing various programs to improve the living standards of people from different strata and professions across the state and society.

He further mentioned that, as part of implementing electoral pledges, programs such as Family Cards, Sports Cards, canal excavation initiatives, and financial assistance for various religious leaders including Imams, Muezzins, and Khatibs have been launched. Additionally, to strengthen farmers, agriculture, and the agricultural economy, the Farmer Card distribution program commenced on the first day of the Bengali New Year, which he hopes will play a significant role in the country’s agricultural economy in the future.

The Prime Minister stated, “I hope that the inherent tolerance, generosity, and practice of harmony embedded in the religious and social values and culture of the people of Bangladesh will further strengthen democracy and solidify the coexistence of diverse opinions. Today, the world is afflicted by various crises and conflicts. In this context, the practice of peace, empathy, and mutual respect has become even more urgent.”

He added, “May our pledge be to rise above narrow-mindedness and selfishness and pursue the path of human welfare at this auspicious moment of the New Year. On the first dawn of the new year, let us express our determination to overcome all past frustrations and limitations and move forward with renewed vigor. May the New Year bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone’s lives. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the countrymen once again.”