Prime Minister to Inaugurate ‘Natun Kuri’ on April 30

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate ‘Natun Kuri’, a talent hunt competition for children and adolescents, on April 30. In its new format, the ‘Natun Kuri’ talent hunt competition for children and adolescents will also include sports.

This was announced by Dr. Jahed Ur Rahman, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Cultural Affairs, at a press conference held in the conference room of the Department of Information at the Secretariat on Tuesday (April 7). He also serves as the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Policy & Strategy and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Jahed Ur Rahman stated, ‘Today, a meeting was held with the Prime Minister regarding the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. As an advisor to that ministry, I was also present at the meeting. You will officially learn about this very soon. A book reading competition is about to begin across the country to encourage students to read more books. I am announcing this in advance.’

He mentioned, ‘When the BNP government was first in power, during the time of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, Natun Kuri was launched for cultural activities. This time, its scope is being expanded to include sports, as you surely know. This type of talent hunting will also be extended to some other areas. We were in a meeting with the Prime Minister this morning discussing this.’

The advisor further added, ‘We want to bring our youth into as many creative and beneficial competitive activities as possible. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this on April 30.’