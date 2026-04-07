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Pakistan’s PM Seeks 2-Week Extension from Trump for Middle East Peace Efforts

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to former US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline concerning Iran by two weeks. Concurrently, he has requested Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for this period. Sharif stated that diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are progressing vigorously and could soon yield tangible results.

In a post on the social media platform X, he noted that diplomatic initiatives are advancing at a positive pace, creating the potential for a successful outcome. In light of this, he requested a two-week extension from Trump to allow more time for ongoing discussions.

In the same post, Sharif urged Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as a gesture of goodwill. Furthermore, he appealed to all involved parties to observe a ceasefire for the same duration, enabling diplomatic efforts to ultimately conclude the conflict and establish long-term peace and stability in the region.

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