Prime Minister to Present Ekushe Padak and Inaugurate Book Fair on February 26

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the Amar Ekushe Book Fair and present the Ekushe Padak. The Ekushe Padak presentation ceremony will be held on the morning of February 26, and the book fair will be inaugurated in the afternoon.

Culture Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury informed this on Saturday (February 21).

The Culture Minister stated that the book fair will be officially inaugurated on February 26. In the afternoon, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the event organized at the Bangla Academy premises as the chief guest and declare the fair open. On the same day morning, in a ceremony held in the capital, he will hand over the Ekushe Padak to distinguished individuals in recognition of their significant contributions in various fields of the country.

Officials concerned have stated that necessary preparations for both events have already been completed.

The government has completely waived the stall rent for participating publishing houses at this year’s book fair. Publishers view this decision positively.