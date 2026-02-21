Home » BCB Director: Interim Government’s Decision Led to Bangladesh Missing World Cup
FeaturedSports

BCB Director: Interim Government’s Decision Led to Bangladesh Missing World Cup

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 11 views

BCB Director Faruque Ahmed has once again clarified that Bangladesh’s absence from the World Cup was due to a decision made by the interim government. He further stated that neither the cricketers nor BCB officials had the authority to make decisions on this particular matter.

Faruque Ahmed noted that even with a change in government, a sudden change in the board is not anticipated. He added that the State Minister for Sports would make decisions thoughtfully and after careful consideration.

The BCB director also stated that the cricket board always desires Shakib Al Hasan’s involvement. While it wasn’t possible previously due to various reasons, there is now a strong possibility, and the BCB is actively working towards it.

He further indicated that Shakib is highly likely to play matches upon his return to the country.

However, Faruque Ahmed cautioned, “Though the process is unlikely to be swift.”

You may also like

Administrators Appointed to 6 City Corporations, Including Dhaka

Major Reshuffle in Top Ranks of Bangladesh Army

Reshuffle begins at top level of police: Home Minister

Teachers Won’t Have to Protest on the Streets Anymore: Education Minister

Saudi Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on the Prime Minister

Prime Minister to Present Ekushe Padak and Inaugurate Book Fair on February...

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More