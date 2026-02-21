BCB Director: Interim Government’s Decision Led to Bangladesh Missing World Cup

BCB Director Faruque Ahmed has once again clarified that Bangladesh’s absence from the World Cup was due to a decision made by the interim government. He further stated that neither the cricketers nor BCB officials had the authority to make decisions on this particular matter.

Faruque Ahmed noted that even with a change in government, a sudden change in the board is not anticipated. He added that the State Minister for Sports would make decisions thoughtfully and after careful consideration.

The BCB director also stated that the cricket board always desires Shakib Al Hasan’s involvement. While it wasn’t possible previously due to various reasons, there is now a strong possibility, and the BCB is actively working towards it.

He further indicated that Shakib is highly likely to play matches upon his return to the country.

However, Faruque Ahmed cautioned, “Though the process is unlikely to be swift.”