Prime Minister to Visit Jashore and Sylhet

Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie announced that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit Jashore on April 27 and Sylhet on May 2 to inaugurate the canal excavation program.

The Minister disclosed this information on Sunday (April 19) afternoon after a meeting of the Water Management Committee, chaired by Tarique Rahman, at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, State Minister Farhad Hossain Azad, water expert Ainun Nishat, along with the Ministry’s secretary and senior officials.

Following the meeting, the Water Resources Minister told reporters that there had been a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister regarding the Ministry’s 180-day program and its implementation strategy.

The Minister also informed about the government’s preparations for the upcoming flood situation and waterlogging in various regions of the country, stating that while it’s not possible to solve all problems in a short time, the government is making sincere efforts to alleviate waterlogging.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman entered the Secretariat at 12 PM that day. After the meeting with the Ministry of Water Resources, he also held a scheduled meeting with officials from the Ministry of Power and Energy at his office.

Tarique Rahman was also scheduled to attend the current session of the National Parliament at 3 PM as the Leader of the House.

The current government plans to strengthen the nationwide canal excavation program to facilitate drainage and agricultural activities at the grassroots level. The Prime Minister’s visits to Jashore and Sylhet are part of this initiative.