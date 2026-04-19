Glasgow 2026: A New Model for Affordable and Sustainable Games

Masudur Rahman: The 23rd Commonwealth Games are set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026. However, this edition will be different from all previous ones. After Australia’s Victoria state withdrew as host, Glasgow took on the responsibility, initiating radical reforms for the Games. Currently, Glasgow authorities are finalizing preparations for their “affordable and sustainable” model, which is poised to set a new benchmark in global sports.

The most significant feature of Glasgow 2026 is the commitment to building no new permanent facilities. Instead, the world-class venues utilized for the 2014 Games are being repurposed and refurbished.

Athletics competitions will be held at the historic Hampden Park, while the Tollcross International Swimming Centre is being prepared for swimming and diving events.

Instead of constructing a separate ‘Games Village’ for athletes, final agreements have been reached to utilize existing reputable hotels and residential complexes across the city, saving millions of dollars. Due to cost and logistical pressures, the number of disciplines for these Games has been reduced from 20 to just 10. According to the latest information, this edition will feature athletics and swimming, alongside cycling (track), artistic gymnastics, judo, lawn bowls, netball, 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball, weightlifting, and boxing. While many nations have expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of events like cricket, hockey, badminton, and shooting, Glasgow remains firm on its decision.

Glasgow authorities have confirmed that hosting this event will cost approximately £114 million, which will be entirely covered by private funding and assistance from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). This ensures no additional tax burden on the Scottish government. For security, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council have formed a joint task force to ensure digital security and spectator safety.

This edition is being touted as the most eco-friendly Games in history. The use of electric shuttle buses for transportation and green transport for spectators is being made mandatory. Plans are also in place to ban single-use plastics at all venues.

This reduced list presents a significant challenge for countries like Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. India and Pakistan, in particular, have lost strong events like wrestling and hockey. However, Bangladeshi athletes such as Imranur Rahman (athletics) and Mabia Akter (weightlifting) are already preparing to prove their best in these ten disciplines.

Glasgow 2026 is more than just a sports competition; it’s a fight for the survival of the Games. If this ‘mini-version’ proves successful, it could allow smaller and economically less prosperous nations to dream of hosting the Commonwealth Games in the future. Those ten days in July will determine whether this sacrifice of tradition diminishes the Games’ grandeur or ushers in a new era.