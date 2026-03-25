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Prime Minister Unveils Commemorative Postage Stamp on Independence Day

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Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has unveiled a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the glorious Independence and National Day.

The Prime Minister unveiled the postage stamp at his office in the Secretariat on Wednesday (March 25) at 9:30 AM.

The Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary, Atikur Rahman Rumen, informed that Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Tareque Rahman arrived at the Secretariat at 9:02 AM and completed some of his official duties.

Post and Telecommunications Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam, Post Secretary Abdun Naser Khan, and Director General of the Post Directorate Kazi Asadul Islam were present during the unveiling of the postage stamp.

Following the unveiling of the postage stamp, the Prime Minister’s schedule includes a cabinet meeting. This meeting will be held at 4:00 PM in the meeting room of the Cabinet Division.

The Additional Press Secretary further stated that the Prime Minister usually holds cabinet meetings every Thursday. However, as Independence and National Day fell on Thursday this time, the meeting was brought forward.

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