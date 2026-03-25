Information Minister Urges Not to Create Artificial Crisis Through Oil Hoarding

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan has warned the nation against creating an artificial crisis by collecting or hoarding excessive oil. He stated that the government has taken all necessary measures to maintain a normal fuel supply.

During a briefing on Wednesday (March 25) marking one month of the new government formed under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the minister stated that several significant initiatives have been undertaken for public welfare and social security in the government’s first month.

The minister informed that a pilot project for the ‘Family Card’ program for low-income individuals has been launched. The decision to waive interest on agricultural loans up to BDT 10,000 for marginal farmers is being implemented. Furthermore, an initiative has been taken to distribute ‘Smart Farmer Cards’ to provide direct assistance with fertilizers, seeds, and loans.

He further stated that a temporary crisis has emerged due to a sudden increase in oil demand. Additionally, various decisions have been made, including the introduction of allowances for Imams and Muezzins and a canal excavation program. The minister urged the media to point out the government’s shortcomings through constructive criticism.