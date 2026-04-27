Prime Minister Urges Not to Spread Confusion Over Referendum and July Charter

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged the public to refrain from attempts to spread confusion about the referendum and the July Charter for political purposes. He stated that some individuals and groups are trying to divert the referendum into a different direction, aiming to create instability in the country. However, the BNP government is working with the people’s mandate and is committed to implementing all conditions of the July Charter.

He made these remarks on Monday (April 27) afternoon while addressing a public rally organized by the District BNP at Jashore Eidgah Maidan as the chief guest. A large number of activists and supporters from various surrounding areas participated in the rally.

The Prime Minister alleged that an interest group is deliberately spreading propaganda by labeling the government as ‘fascist’ and creating confusion about the public’s mandate. However, he claimed that the people of the country have understood this and are on the side of the BNP.

He further stated that some groups are creating various obstacles to hinder development activities. He also warned that strict measures would be taken against anyone who creates anarchy under the guise of democratic movement.

During his visit to Jashore, the Prime Minister inaugurated the re-excavation of the Ulashi Canal and the construction of the 500-bed hospital building of Jashore Medical College. He stated that the government is giving special importance to the development of the south-western region—this area will be economically strengthened further through improvements in drainage systems, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Regarding the health sector, he said that the Jashore Medical College project, approved during Khaleda Zia’s tenure, had been stalled for a long time, and the current government has taken the initiative to implement it.

On women’s empowerment and social protection, he announced plans to gradually include millions of women across the country by expanding the Family Card program. Initiatives are also being taken to introduce LPG cards. Free education for girls up to graduation and special scholarships for meritorious students will also be arranged.

Regarding support for the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister said that Farmer Cards have been introduced, and agricultural loan waiver programs have begun. Approximately 1.2 million farmers will be freed from debt in phases, and all necessary assistance will be provided to increase production.

Tarique Rahman stated that the country’s closed factories would be reopened, and employment would be increased through the establishment of new industries. Additionally, the government is taking initiatives to expand overseas employment opportunities.

Announcing the government’s plans for sports development, the Prime Minister said that a special program to develop professional athletes would begin on May 2. In the first phase, 500 athletes will receive training and recognition.

At the public rally, he sought unity and cooperation from people of all walks of life for nation-building, stating, “If the people of the country remain united, no evil force can stop the progress of development. We are working to build a prosperous, modern Bangladesh.”

Presiding over the rally was District BNP President Advocate Syed Saberul Haque Sabu. Among those who spoke were BNP Vice Chairman Professor Nargis Begum, Health Minister Sardar Sakhowat Hossain Bokul, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit, along with other district and central BNP leaders.