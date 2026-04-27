Government Giving Utmost Importance to Lightning Issue: Relief Minister

Demands have been raised in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) for the establishment of shelters and lightning rods in the haor regions and northeastern parts of the country to prevent lightning-related fatalities. In response, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu stated that the government is giving this issue the highest priority.

He made this statement on Monday (April 27) during a discussion on an urgent public interest notice, raised by Sunamganj-1 Member of Parliament Kamruzzaman Kamrul, in accordance with Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Parliament. Speaker Hafiz উদ্দিন Ahmad presided over the session.

The Relief Minister noted that Bangladesh is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, experiencing various natural, weather-related, and man-made calamities. He specifically highlighted that due to the relatively higher intensity and frequency of lightning in the haor regions and northeastern areas, the government is paying special attention to this matter.

He further informed that the government is emphasizing research and science-based initiatives to implement effective measures against lightning.

During the discussion, MP Kamruzzaman Kamrul mentioned that NASA and the University of Maryland identified the haor region as a prominent lightning hotspot in 2017. He pointed out that lightning incidents are more prevalent from March to May, which poses a significant risk to the people of the haor region, as this period coincides with their peak agricultural activities.