Prime Minister’s Directives at the Cabinet Meeting

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman has instructed ministers to maintain special vigilance to ensure a normal law and order situation during the Eid holidays.

Water Resources Minister Md. Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny shared these details with journalists after the cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday (March 17).

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj stated that the Prime Minister has issued special directives to control the law and order situation during Eid. He added that during the seven-day Eid holiday, there is some unrest in society concerning issues such as market management, law and order, and fuel. The Prime Minister has also instructed ministers to work towards resolving these matters.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Nasimul Ghani informed that cases of rape and violence against women were also discussed in the meeting.

He stated that the Prime Minister has directed for the swift disposal of cases involving women’s repression and rape. He also emphasized strengthening coordination among the relevant departments. Ensuring justice for rape and violence against women is one of the government’s key priorities.

He further informed that a total of five important issues were discussed in the meeting. Among these, the cabinet approved changes to the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, which will subsequently be sent to Parliament for approval. He also mentioned that a policy decision was taken regarding an issue concerning the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Cabinet Secretary added that the Ministries of Agriculture, Food, and Disaster Management and Relief have been instructed to promptly assess the damages caused by recent flash floods, hailstorms, and storms in various regions of the country.