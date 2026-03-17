Home » Prime Minister’s Directives at the Cabinet Meeting
FeaturedNational

Prime Minister’s Directives at the Cabinet Meeting

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman has instructed ministers to maintain special vigilance to ensure a normal law and order situation during the Eid holidays.

Water Resources Minister Md. Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny shared these details with journalists after the cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday (March 17).

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj stated that the Prime Minister has issued special directives to control the law and order situation during Eid. He added that during the seven-day Eid holiday, there is some unrest in society concerning issues such as market management, law and order, and fuel. The Prime Minister has also instructed ministers to work towards resolving these matters.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Nasimul Ghani informed that cases of rape and violence against women were also discussed in the meeting.

He stated that the Prime Minister has directed for the swift disposal of cases involving women’s repression and rape. He also emphasized strengthening coordination among the relevant departments. Ensuring justice for rape and violence against women is one of the government’s key priorities.

He further informed that a total of five important issues were discussed in the meeting. Among these, the cabinet approved changes to the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, which will subsequently be sent to Parliament for approval. He also mentioned that a policy decision was taken regarding an issue concerning the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Cabinet Secretary added that the Ministries of Agriculture, Food, and Disaster Management and Relief have been instructed to promptly assess the damages caused by recent flash floods, hailstorms, and storms in various regions of the country.

You may also like

Iran’s Supreme Leader Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal

We will not tolerate anyone’s dominance over us: Jamaat Ameer

Shariful’s Eid Journey Home Ends in Tragedy; Wife and Son Also Killed

Arab Muslim Countries Pressure US to ‘Annihilate’ Iran

Drone and Rocket Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

Bangladesh Receives Great News from ICC

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More