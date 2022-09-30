Quader asks AL leaders, workers to patrol puja mandaps

Awami league General Secretary Obaidul Quader today directed the leaders and workers of the AL and its affiliated bodies to guard puja mandaps during the Durg Puja beginning tomorrow.

“Communal forces are active inwardly. This time, the government is alert as various unexpected incidents occurred last year on the occasion of Durga Puja,” he said while exchanging views with the leaders of Puja Ujjapan Parishad at AL President Sheikh Hasina’s political office at Dhanmondi here.

Alongside the law enforcement agencies, the leaders and workers of the AL and its affiliated organisations must remain vigilant at the puja mandaps, Quader said.

He asked the members of Hindu community not to get panicked as the government and the AL remain beside them.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said everyone should be careful in view of the unfortunate experience of last year.

“The leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations should guard the temples and mandaps all over the country as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to this end,” he added.

Claiming that the Awami League is a whole-hearted non-communal party, the AL general secretary said during the last 13 years of the Sheikh Hasina government, no untoward incident took place in the country except the one in the last year.

“For 12 years, there has been no incident of violence or terrorism during the Durga Puja,” he said.

Quader said the value of the votes of the Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians is equal as all are the citizens and voters of this country.

AL liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, culture affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, information and research secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, office secretary Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan were, among others, present.