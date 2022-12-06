Quader urges AL men to remain alert against anarchy centering Dec 10

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today urged party’s leaders, workers and supporters to remain alert so that BNP-Jamaat cannot create anarchy in the name of its rally on December 10.

“Life and property will have to be saved from arson attackers . . . BNP-Jamaat is the patron of militancy and communalism. All areas, including each ward, union, upazila and district will have to be brought under strict vigilance from tomorrow,” he said while speaking at the 30th council of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Suhrawardi Uddayan.

Awami League President and Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the event as the chief guest. BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy presided over the council while general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjey conducted it.

Quader in his speech said there will be a game against BNP, fake voters’ list and violence of fire in this month and asked BCL leader-activists to get ready for it.

He said, “Those who could not wage movement for 13 minutes in the last 13 years, how would they oust the government?” BNP calls it a grand rally but in reality, it turns into a simple gathering, he said, adding that but when Awami League calls a rally, it turns into a mammoth gathering of people in reality.

About his involvement with BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, Quader said, “BCL is our first love . . . BCL is our love of green juvenile time.” ‘Smart Bangladesh’ is the new pledge of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . . . politicians think about next elections while Sheikh Hasina thinks about the next generation,” he added.

Mentioning the brutal killing of Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, he said they (BNP) must reply who sent the killers abroad to save them. The mastermind of 21st August grenade attack was Tarique Rahman, the aim of this heinous attack was to kill Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Highly appreciating the leadership role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said she always thinks about the welfare of the country and its people. “She is our crisis manager . . . the Prime Minister is on right path. Country’s progress and development is highly acclaimed globally,” he said.