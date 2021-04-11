Quader urges all to stay home during complete lockdown

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged all, except those involved in emergency services, to stay home during the complete lockdown from April 14 in the greater interest of mankind.

“On the basis of recommendations of experts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government is continuing its all-out strides to face the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. A complete lockdown will be enforced from April 14,” he told a regular press conference at his official residence here.

Quader said the ongoing restrictions that began on April 5 will be continued till April 13.

He said the public transports will ply in cities with conditions, keeping half of the seats empty and receiving adjusted fares from passengers on Monday and Tuesday as per the ongoing restrictions while inter-city passenger-vehicle services will continue to remain suspended until future notice.

The minister urged the people to keep patience during the crisis period and maintain health guidelines properly.

“If we show negligence and indifference to health guidelines, it could push our life into severe danger,” he said.

He said the government is continuing its efforts to keep the wheels of livelihood running side by side safeguarding the life.

“Keep trust in Almighty Allah. Keep confidence in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With the efforts of all and mutual cooperation, we will be able to return to new world escaping the pandemic,” he said.

About BNP’s allegation that AL is creating history of its own, the AL general secretary termed the allegations as absurd, saying AL has no factory to create own history rather the party is respectful to the history’s settled truth and it follows the practice of true history.

Quader said BNP has distorted the history of the country’s independence that was earned through the nine-month long Liberation War and distortedly presented incomplete history of previous and post independence periods by avoiding the super hero of the Liberation War.

He said BNP wanted to turn the heroes of history into villains.

It is not possible to cover the sun with the palm of the hand and that is why today the history of independence glitters with its own glory, he added.

Quader said the faces of those who distorted the history are being unmasked now and so, the evil forces have become reckless and started their old conspiracies to make undemocratic practices.

Earlier, the minister virtually joined a view-exchange with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) officials. A total of 242 officials and employees of BRTC received gratuities in the function.

In his address, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken different initiatives for the betterment of BRTC including induction of over a thousand buses and trucks in its fleet fleets.

Expansion of BRTC network and development of managerial efficiency are needed now, he added.