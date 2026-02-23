Ragib Rauf Chowdhury to be New Attorney General

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury is set to become the new Attorney General. This information was confirmed by sources at the Ministry of Law on Monday (February 23).

Ragib Rauf Chowdhury is the son of the late Abdur Rauf Chowdhury, a language movement veteran and one of the organizers of the Liberation War.

Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury completed his SSC from Kushtia Zila School and HSC from Dhaka Notre Dame College. He then pursued an Honors degree in Political Science from the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University, followed by a Master’s degree from Dhaka University. Subsequently, he obtained law degrees from two universities in the United Kingdom and was called to the Bar from Lincoln’s Inn in London.