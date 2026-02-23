Home » Instruction to Recruit 2701 Constables on an Urgent Basis
Instruction to Recruit 2701 Constables on an Urgent Basis

by newsdesk
An instruction has been issued to recruit 2,701 constables in the police force on an urgent basis. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that its implementation will begin swiftly.

He said, “To my knowledge, over ten thousand weapons have not yet been recovered. These are now illegal.”

“Cases may be filed regarding these. They will be recovered through due process.”

He made these remarks today, Monday, after an exchange of views meeting with the heads of various departments at the Ministry’s conference room in the Secretariat.

He further stated, “We will re-verify all firearm licenses issued during the tenure of the previous ‘fascist’ government.”

“We will scrutinize whether these were issued through due process.”

The Home Minister added, “We hope to do this swiftly. It will be verified whether those who received licenses were eligible to receive them. Licenses issued for political purposes will be cancelled.”

“Any weapons held under such licenses will also be revoked.”

The Home Minister affirmed that the government’s goal is to operate the law enforcement agencies in accordance with public expectations.

