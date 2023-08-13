Rain may continue for 3 more days: met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted continuation of ongoing rain activity for three more days.

“There is chance of reducing rainfall after 72 hours commencing 9 am today,” meteorologist Sahanaz Sultana told BSS.

She, however, said as the monsoon is active over Bangladesh, several places at Dhaka, Mymensingh, Tangail, Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet may experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall today.

Earlier, according to today’s weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places of Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 126 millimeters (mm) at Rajarhat, which is labeled as ‘very heavy rainfall’.

According to the rain category, the rainfall over 88 mm on a day is marked very heavy rainfall.