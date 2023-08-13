বাংলা
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Rain may continue for 3 more days: met office
National

Rain may continue for 3 more days: met office

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 4 views 1 minutes read

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted continuation of ongoing rain activity for three more days.

“There is chance of reducing rainfall after 72 hours commencing 9 am today,” meteorologist Sahanaz Sultana told BSS.

She, however, said as the monsoon is active over Bangladesh, several places at Dhaka, Mymensingh, Tangail, Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet may experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall today.

Earlier, according to today’s weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places of Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 126 millimeters (mm) at Rajarhat, which is labeled as ‘very heavy rainfall’.

According to the rain category, the rainfall over 88 mm on a day is marked very heavy rainfall.

You may also like

Eyewitness revisits August 15 episode at 32 Dhanmondi

Bangabandhu rehabilitated over 1.47 lakh landless families in short time

Developing countries can follow Bangladesh’s development model: WB

Light to moderate rain likely

Majority Bangladeshis think PM Hasina doing good job: IRI

PM urges countrymen to keep faith in AL

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea
India expects ‘peaceful’ election in Bangladesh
Hawaii fire death toll hits 53, expected to rise higher
Bangabandhu rehabilitated over 1.47 lakh landless families in short time

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More