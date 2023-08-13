বাংলা
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East over floods
World News

Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East over floods

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 2 views 1 minutes read

Russia has evacuated more than 2,000 people from flooded areas in its Far East, emergency officials said Sunday, after Tropical Storm Khanun brought heavy rains to the region.

“More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian emergency situations ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry said nearly 5,000 buildings had been flooded in the Primorye region, which borders China and North Korea.

Rescuers had set up 13 temporary accommodation centres in the region, the ministry said.

Flooding in the city of Ussuriysk was the worst in a decade, according to state-run TASS news agency.

Khanun battered Japan earlier this week before taking a circuitous route towards the Korean peninsula.

The storm also forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of scouts from their jamboree campsite in South Korea.

You may also like

Hawaii starts probe into wildfire handling, as toll hits 67

Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea

India expects ‘peaceful’ election in Bangladesh

Hawaii fire death toll hits 53, expected to rise higher

Russia launches first Moon mission in nearly 50 years

At least 6 dead as wildfire razes Hawaiian town

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Russia downs 20 Ukrainian drones near Crimea
India expects ‘peaceful’ election in Bangladesh
Hawaii fire death toll hits 53, expected to rise higher
Bangabandhu rehabilitated over 1.47 lakh landless families in short time

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More