Rajshahi people eagerly waiting to welcome PM

The enthusiastic people of the city along with other parts of eight districts under Rajshahi division are eagerly waiting to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here today.

Already, the metropolis has become colourful and decorative with scores of banners, posters, placards and festoons and paintings on the roadside walls.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address a huge public meeting organized by Rajshahi city and district units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at historic Madrasha ground today as chief guest.

Apart from addressing the meeting, she is expected to inaugurate 25 projects with involvement of around Taka 1,316.97 crore. The premier is also likely to lay the foundation stones of six other projects with an estimated cost of around Taka 376.28 crore.

Many of the AL leaders and workers fixed large and medium size banners and posters on both sides of the roads towards the meeting venue welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AL Presidium Member and Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said measures have been taken so that the public in general can hear the speech of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in and around three-kilometer areas in addition to the meeting venue.

Elaborating their preparations to make the meeting a grand success, he said adequate number of volunteers will remain engaged for security. “We are now in the final stage of preparations,” he added.

Mayor Liton said the law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures to make the public meeting a total success.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has imposed some restrictions to make the public meeting a success. RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman told BSS that carrying, using, possessing and selling of all kinds of firearms, explosives and crackers have been banned from 6am of January 27 to 6am of January 30, 2023 in the city.

Drone flying without prior permission has also been banned during the same period.

Selling and purchasing of any type of drug items, including local and foreign wine, spirit and alcohol, were also banned. Shops and bars of the drink items have been asked to shut their business during the time.

He, however, mentioned that firearms of the law enforcement agencies and other security personnel will not remain under the purview of the restriction.

Commissioner Anisur Rahman said they have imposed the restrictions to maintain a peaceful environment centering the public meeting, where a large number of people from far flung areas of the region are expected to join.