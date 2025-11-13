Referendum on July Charter, national polls to be held on same day: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today announced that the referendum on July National Charter-2025and the national polls would be held on the same day in the first half of February next.

“After considering all aspects, we have decided to hold the referendum and the national polls on the same day- the first half of February next,” he said in a televised address to the nation this afternoon following a meeting of the Council of Advisers at his office.

The Chief Adviser said the Council of Advisers today approved the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, 2025, marking a historic step towards realizing the reform commitments made under the July National Charter, which was signed by major political parties.

State-run Bangladesh Television, BTV News and Bangladesh Betar telecast his speech live.

Professor Yunus said holding referendum on the day of parliamentary polls will not hinder the goal of reform in any way rather the upcoming elections will be more festive and affordable.

“Necessary laws will be formulated at the appropriate time for the referendum,” he added.

Noting that the government has adopted some important provisions to the July Charter implementation order, the Chief Adviser said these included holding a referendum on the constitutional reform proposals of the Charter and the decision to form a Constitutional Reform Council later.

“In light of the July Charter, we have finalized the referendum ballot question, which will be presented to voters,” he said.

The question will be “Do you agree to the July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order, 2025, and the following constitutional reform proposals enshrined in the July National Charter?” he added.

Professor Yunus said the ballot will cover four key reform points:

A. During election time, the caretaker government, the Election Commission, and other constitutional bodies will be formed according to the procedures outlined in the July Charter.

B. The next parliament will be bicameral, with a 100-member Upper House constituted in proportion to the votes received by political parties in the national election. Any constitutional amendment will require a majority vote from the Upper House.

C. The winning party in the next election will be obligated to implement the 30 proposals agreed upon by political parties in the July National Charter on various issues, including increasing women’s representation in parliament, electing deputy speakers and parliamentary committee chairmen from the opposition, limiting the prime minister’s term, increasing the president’s powers, expanding fundamental rights, independence of the judiciary, and local government.

D. Other reforms stated in the July Charter will be implemented as per the commitments made by the political parties.

On the day of the referendum, citizens will cast a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ vote on a single question on these four issues, the Chief Adviser said, adding, if a majority votes ‘Yes’, a Constitutional Reform Council will be formed with representatives elected in the upcoming parliamentary election.

“These representatives will also serve as members of the National Parliament. The Council will amend the constitution within 180 working days from the date of the commencement of its first session,” he said.

After completion of the constitutional reform, an Upper House will be formed within 30 working days in proportion to the number of votes received in the parliamentary election, he said adding that the term of the Upper House would be until the last working day of the lower house.

The Council of Adviser also approved that in accordance with the commitment to implement the July Charter, measures will be taken to include the July National Charter in the constitution, the Chief Adviser said.

Professor Yunus thanked all political parties and members of the National Consensus Commission for their relentless work to reach a consensus through a long-time discussion.

“In a very cordial atmosphere, the political parties patiently presented arguments on the various reform proposals placed by the National Consensus Commission. Despite the differences of opinion, they tried to reduce those . . . this is an unprecedented event not only in Bangladesh’s politics, but also for many countries around the world,” he said.

On the onset of his speech, Professor Yunus said that the interim government, formed after the July Uprising in August last year, has reached a crucial turning point now.

“Our government was formed with three main responsibilities: to hold trials of the killings, make the necessary reforms for transition to an accountable and effective democratic system, and transfer the power to an elected government through fair elections,” he said.

Regarding the trials, the Chief Adviser said that the government has significant progress about the trial of the massacres committed by the then fascist government during the July Uprising.

“The International Crimes Tribunal established for this purpose is set to deliver its first verdict soon. Besides, several other cases are in the final stages . . . we have also begun trials of heinous crimes like enforced disappearances for the first time in the country’s history,” he added.

About the reform initiatives, Professor Yunus said that the government also achieved a major progress in strengthening judicial independence, enhance transparency in the financial sector, expand digitalization, and curb corruption by issuing ordinances or amending the existing laws.

“These reform initiatives will contribute to long-term good governance,” the Chief Adviser said.

About the upcoming parliamentary polls, he said, “The national elections are going to be held in the first half of February. We are making all preparations to conduct the elections in a festive, participatory and fair manner. We are making utmost efforts to properly fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to us,” Professor Yunus said.