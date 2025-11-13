ICT judgment in Hasina’s crimes against humanity case Nov 17

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) today set November 17 for pronouncing judgment in a case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass Uprising.

Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of the three-member panel of the ICT-1, set the date this afternoon.

On October 23, the tribunal had set today for passing an order to fix the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The tribunal passed the order after Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam submitted his rebuttal in the case on that day.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman on that day pleaded for the maximum punishment for the accused.

Earlier, Advocate Amir Hossain, the state-appointed counsel for two fugitive accused – Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Advocate Jaiad Bin Amjad, counsel for Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, concluded placing their arguments before the tribunal on October 22.

The defence placed arguments for three consecutive days, while the prosecution argued for five days, presenting various documentaries made on the July Mass Uprising and audio records of telephonic conversations between Sheikh Hasina and several persons, among other evidences.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul, in his arguments, also referred to the testimonies of different prosecution witnesses and established links between the crimes against humanity committed to suppress the Mass Uprising in what he described as a “systematic way.”

Earlier, a total of 54 prosecution witnesses — including the father of July martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizens’ Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam, and journalist Mahmudur Rahman — testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence counsel.

Advocate Amir Hossain, the state-appointed counsel for fugitives Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, cross-examined the witnesses.

Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, another accused in the case, had earlier pleaded guilty and became an approver.

On June 17, ICT-1 published notices in two national dailies asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender before the court by June 24.

“As per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure, 2010 (Amendment 2025), they are ordered to surrender before this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973,” the notice read.

The tribunal issued the notices on June 16 after taking cognisance of the formal charge submitted on June 1. Chief Prosecutor Tajul informed the court that Hasina and Kamal were absconding, citing intelligence reports suggesting they were in India. The prosecution brought five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal, and Abdullah Al-Mamun, based on a probe report filed by the ICT investigation agency on May 12. The tribunal framed the charges against the trio on July 10.