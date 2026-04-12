Referendum’s Validity Exists, I’m Not Saying It’s Illegal: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed stated that an ordinance related to referendums was issued, and the referendums held under it have validity. However, he mentioned that there is no need to transform that ordinance into a new law, as referendums will no longer be held based on that law. In the future, if a referendum is to be organized, a separate law must be enacted either in accordance with the constitution or outside the constitutional framework.

He made these remarks on Sunday (April 12) at a press conference held in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat, regarding the 133 ordinances presented in the National Parliament.

The Minister further informed that although Article 93 of the Constitution mandates the disposal of ordinances within 30 days, due to limitations in working days, the task had to be completed in a short period. Disposing of 133 ordinances in just 12-13 days was extremely challenging.

Salahuddin Ahmed stated that due to time constraints, sufficient time was not available before presenting copies of some bills and comparative statements to the Parliament. When the Speaker of the Parliament was informed about this, he exercised his authority to condone the delay in accordance with the rules of procedure.

He added that the special parliamentary committee formed to review the ordinances divided the 133 ordinances into several categories in their report.

Among these, 98 ordinances were recommended for passage without changes. Sixteen ordinances were proposed to be brought as bills after scrutiny. Additionally, some ordinances were recommended for amendment, repeal, or preservation.