Measles and Its Symptoms Claim 10 More Lives in 24 Hours

In Bangladesh, another 10 children have died due to measles and its symptoms in the last 24 hours (from 8 AM on April 11 to 8 AM on April 12). Among these, 6 deaths were due to symptoms, and 4 children died from confirmed measles.

This information was conveyed in a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday afternoon (April 12).

According to DGHS data, a total of 151 children have died from measles and its symptoms since March 15. Furthermore, 28 children have died from confirmed measles.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 1,268 children have been admitted to various hospitals across the country with suspected measles. During the same period, 150 new cases of measles have been identified.

As per the Directorate General of Health Services, the total number of children affected by measles in the country has now reached 2,639. The number of patients admitted to hospitals with suspected measles stands at 10,225. Among them, 7,656 children have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The concerned authorities have stated that the government is determined to tackle the measles situation.