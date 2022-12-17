Remain alert against anti-constitutional activities: President

President M Abdul Hamid today called upon the people to remain alert about anti-constitutional activities and plots against the country’s Liberation War and independence.

“Remain alert against any anti-constitutional activity,” the President said, addressing a function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here, marking the ‘Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh’ organized by the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

The Head of State added: “Using the constitution in the interests of individuals, groups and parties can never be good.”

He stressed on proper coordination and good relations among three state organs – executive, legislature and judiciary – to uphold the sanctity and dignity of the constitution.

“The judges and lawyers must play a leading role in this regard,” Abdul Hamid said.

President Hamid said as the more the practice of democracy and the development of values increase, the more the effectiveness and dignity of the constitution would enhance.

The President asked everyone, irrespective of party affiliations, to play due role in establishing democracy and rule of law in the country by showing due respect to the constitution.

He said the Bangladesh Supreme Court, since its inception, has been playing a very significant role as the guardian and protector of the constitution during peace and crisis, simultaneously, protecting human rights and ensuring justice.

“Judges will ensure the rule of law and justice by applying their talent and intellect, being accountable to the country, its people and the constitution,” Hamid hoped.

On this occasion, the President uncovered a memorial publication on “Fifty Years’ (1972-2022) Literature and Legacy of Supreme Court of Bangladesh” published by the apex court.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, PC, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, MP, former Chief Justice of Bangladesh Md Mozammel Hossain, Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, Supreme Court Bar Association President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman, Bir Muktijoddha, among others, spoke on the occasion.