Monday, June 26, 2023
National

Remittances rise rapidly ahead of Eid

by Salauddin
The country’s remittance inflows witnessed a rapid growth ahead of Eid festival to stand at US$ 1.79 billion within 23 days in June.

Remitters transferred $1.69 billion in May and $1.68 billion in April, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

From June 1 to June 23, the highest $291 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.

State-owned Agrani Bank came second as it channelled $115 million while private commercial lender Premier Bank brought home the third-highest amount of $114 million.

