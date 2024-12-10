Report on applications of deprived govt officers submitted to CA

The committee, formed to review applications of the government officers deprived of promotion during the ousted regime, submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Committee head Zakir Ahmed Khan along with other committee members today presented the report with necessary recommendations to the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

On September 16 last, the government formed a five-member committee with former Finance Secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan as the convener to review the applications of both incumbent and retired officers, who were deprived of promotion in their services in various ways during 2009 to August 4, 2024 under the Ministry of Public Administration.

The committee was asked to provide necessary recommendations to this end.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus thanked the committee members for submitting the report to him before the 90-day timeframe.

Siraz Uddin Mia, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser, was present on the occasion.