India.com’s report on Bangladesh apparel industry misleading: CA press wing

India.com’s report published on Tuesday claiming that many global brands are now shifting their focus to Indian manufacturers from Bangladesh is misleading, Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said today.

“The article published in India.com claims many clothing brands are now shifting their focus to Indian manufacturers from Bangladesh to meet their demands. This is a misleading fact,” the CA press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts.

It claimed that the export earnings of Bangladesh for November 2024 amounted to US$ 4.12 billion, reflecting a robust 15.63percent growth compared to the previous month.

“Cumulatively, exports during the July-November 2024 period reached US$ 16.11 billion, achieving a 12.34 percent growth compared to US$ 14.34 billion in the same period last year,” the statement read.

The CA press wing said the apparel sector contributed significantly with US$ 3.06 billion in November, marking an impressive 16.25 percent growth from US$ 2.84 billion in October.