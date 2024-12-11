বাংলা
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » India.com’s report on Bangladesh apparel industry misleading: CA press wing
National

India.com’s report on Bangladesh apparel industry misleading: CA press wing

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 3 views 1 minutes read

India.com’s report published on Tuesday claiming that many global brands are now shifting their focus to Indian manufacturers from Bangladesh is misleading, Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said today.

“The article published in India.com claims many clothing brands are now shifting their focus to Indian manufacturers from Bangladesh to meet their demands. This is a misleading fact,” the CA press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page – CA Press Wing Facts.

It claimed that the export earnings of Bangladesh for November 2024 amounted to US$ 4.12 billion, reflecting a robust 15.63percent growth compared to the previous month.

“Cumulatively, exports during the July-November 2024 period reached US$ 16.11 billion, achieving a 12.34 percent growth compared to US$ 14.34 billion in the same period last year,” the statement read.

   

The CA press wing said the apparel sector contributed significantly with US$ 3.06 billion in November, marking an impressive 16.25 percent growth from US$ 2.84 billion in October.

You may also like

CA for flourishing technology to expedite communication in CHT

72pc accounts spreading anti-Bangladesh misinformation located in India: Rumor Scanner

Report on applications of deprived govt officers submitted to CA

Prof Yunus hints announcement on reform, election process this month

SC upholds HC judgment scrapping 5 cases against Dr Yunus

Bashir seeks people’s support to ensure justice for all

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Zelensky says grateful for Trump’s ‘strong resolve’ to end war
Syria rebel leader says will announce ‘list’ of former officials wanted for torture
Prof Yunus hints announcement on reform, election process this month
USAID and Purdue University Study Highlights Challenges in Livestock Food Safety Standards

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More