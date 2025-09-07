Rescue Boat Capsizes in Pakistan, 5 Killed

A rescue boat carrying relief workers capsized in flood-hit Multan district of southern Punjab province, Pakistan, leaving at least five people dead, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Disaster Management Authority, the boat overturned on Saturday (September 6) due to strong currents, though most of the passengers survived.

Punjab’s Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said that floods in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers have damaged more than 4,100 villages, forcing over two million people to flee their homes.

To support displaced families, authorities have set up 423 relief camps, 512 medical centers, and 432 veterinary posts to relocate more than 1.5 million livestock.

United Nations data shows that since June, nearly 900 people have died in seasonal floods across Pakistan.