Home » Hathazari Tense Over Facebook Video; Section 144 Imposed
National

Hathazari Tense Over Facebook Video; Section 144 Imposed

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Tension has erupted in Hathazari, Chattogram, after a controversial video was posted on Facebook, leading to a face-off between two groups. To bring the situation under control, the local administration has imposed Section 144, while police have detained the youth who posted the video.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mubin issued the order. According to the administration, Section 144 will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday, covering the area from Mirerhat to 11 Mile and from the Upazila Gate to the Agricultural Training Institute.

Witnesses and police sources said that a youth, who was part of a procession celebrating Jashne Julus, made obscene gestures toward the Hathazari Central Mosque and posted the video on Facebook. The video quickly spread, angering students of Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa and followers of the Qawmi community. Police from Fatikchhari later detained the youth.

In the evening, clashes broke out as both groups accused each other of throwing stones. Several vehicles were vandalized. Later, madrasa authorities, through an announcement from mosque loudspeakers, urged students to leave the streets and return to the madrasa premises. Meanwhile, Sunni groups gathered at the Kachari Road area of Hathazari. Both groups set tires on fire during protests, blocking traffic on the Hathazari–Khagrachhari road.

According to claims from both sides, at least 30 people were injured in the clashes.

You may also like

Attempted Vandalism at Kader Siddiqui’s Residence in Tangail

Nurul Haque Nur’s Health Condition Worsens; Probe Commission Formed Over Attack

Victim Framed as Fraud, Jailed by Police; Audio Leak Reveals Money Extortion

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Joins Party Program a Month After Surgery

Lawyers Assault Journalist in Dhaka Court in Front of Magistrate

High Court Refuses to Hear Petition on DUCSU Election

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More