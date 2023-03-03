Roy century lifts England to 326-7 in 2nd ODI against Tigers

Opener Jason Roy struck a 124 ball-132 as England, searching a series-victory with a match to go, compiled a hefty 326- 7 in the second ODI against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Skipper Jos Buttler hammered 76 off 64 with five fours and two sixes to play a perfect foil to Roy. Moeen Ali chipped-in-with 42 while Sam Curran added 33 off 19 with two fours and three sixes.

Bangladesh indeed need to make record to win the match, as their highest successful chase was 322-3 against West Indies.

England, which won the first match by three wickets to lead the series 1-0, were put into bat first in a surface that was not typical Mirpur wicket.

The ball came to bat nicely, playing to their strength. When a series defeat after seven years at home is on the card, Bangladesh management took the bold decision to provide this wicket, mainly due to get them used to such sort of wicket, eying the upcoming World Cup in India.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was the top wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 3-66 and gave the side breakthrough, removing Phil Salt.

The spinners then got into act with offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz who claimed 2-73, got the first scalp, trapping first match centurion Dawid Malan leg- fore for 11.

James Vince, however, continued his horror form as left-arm spinner Taijul Islam had him stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim for 5.

Roy got an ably support from the skipper Buttler as the duo 109-run for the fourth wicket stand to set the tune.

Shakib Al Hasan (1-64) broke the partnership as Roy looked all set to go all out attack. But still he smote 18 boundaries and one six for his 132-run knock.

Taskin then came back to his second spell to take the wicket of Will Jacks (1) before Miraz got the better of Buttler who also prepared to launch attack.

Moeen Ali and Sam Curran then gave the lusty blow to take the side a safe zone from where England could expect to wrap up the series.

They in fact remain the last visitor to beat Bangladesh in a home ODI series.