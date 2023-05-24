বাংলা
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Russia intercepts two US military jets over Baltic Sea
World News

Russia intercepts two US military jets over Baltic Sea

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 1 views 1 minutes read

Russia said Tuesday it had scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to “prevent violations of the state border” by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.

“After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base,” the Russian defense ministry said.

The army prevented the violation of the border, the statement said, adding that “the flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.”

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder confirmed that US aircraft were intercepted by Russia, saying the B-1 bombers were taking part in a “long-planned exercise in Europe.”

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents.

Just over a week ago, Russia said two aircraft, one German and one French, were intercepted attempting to “violate” its airspace.

Mid-April, Russia dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

In March, an American drone crashed after colliding with a Russian jet over the Black Sea.

Russia’s defense ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea, but denied causing the crash, saying the aircraft had lost control.

You may also like

Top US Republican says debt talks ‘productive’ but no agreement

Russia’s war on Ukraine pushes overhaul of NATO defences

Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia

ukraine; Harsh criticism of Russia, warning to China

Major 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning

Wild elephants on the border, BGB-BSF held flag meetings at 26 places

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Qatar PM expresses keenness to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Top US Republican says debt talks ‘productive’ but no agreement
Juventus deducted 10 points after initial penalty revised

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More