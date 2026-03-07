Russia is supplying intelligence to Iran, strong warning from the United States

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has strongly reacted to reports of Iran receiving intelligence from Russia concerning US military positions in the Middle East. He issued a warning in an interview on Friday (March 6).

He stated that Washington is closely monitoring every movement in the region and developing subsequent military plans accordingly.

Pete Hegseth said, “US Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump is fully aware of who is communicating with whom. The American people can rest assured.” He further warned that severe measures would be taken against any undesirable activities, whether overt or covert.

The US Defense Secretary stated that their primary goal is currently to put the adversary in danger. He added, “Now, only those Iranians who hope to survive should be worried.” The Pentagon is primarily taking this strong stance to prevent potential attacks on US forces with Russian assistance.

Earlier, US media reports claimed that Moscow is regularly providing Tehran with information about the positions of US ships, aircraft, and radar systems deployed in the Middle East. Citing a senior US official, it was reported that Iran is using this intelligence supplied by Russia to plan attacks against US forces.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by telephone. In addition to offering condolences for the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin called for an end to the ongoing conflict. However, Moscow has not yet officially commented on the allegations of intelligence provision.