Home » 268 Flights Cancelled from Dhaka in 8 Days
FeaturedNational

268 Flights Cancelled from Dhaka in 8 Days

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Due to security risks arising from the situation in the Middle East, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan declared their airspace temporarily closed starting from February 28. This had a direct impact on Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Including 20 on Saturday (March 7), a total of 268 flights from various airlines have been cancelled in the last seven days.

Sources from the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) reported that due to airspace closure amidst regional security concerns, 23 flights from Dhaka were cancelled on February 28, 40 flights on March 1, 46 on March 2, 39 on March 3, 28 on March 4, 36 on March 5, and 34 flights on March 6.

Among the 20 flights cancelled on Saturday — 2 were from Kuwait Airways, 2 from Jazeera Airways (Kuwait), 6 from Air Arabia (Sharjah, UAE), 4 from Qatar Airways, 2 from Gulf Air (Bahrain), and 4 from Emirates Airline (UAE). In total, 245 flights have been cancelled so far.

You may also like

Iran Lifts Hormuz Strait Restrictions for Non-Allied Nations

Iran Offers Reassurance on Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump to Attend Dignified Transfer Ceremony for 6 Slain US...

India Yet to Defeat New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Defaming Someone with False Accusations is a Great Sin: Mirza Abbas

New Political Platform Formed Under Mahfuz Alam’s Leadership, Committee Members Announced

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More