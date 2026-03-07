268 Flights Cancelled from Dhaka in 8 Days

Due to security risks arising from the situation in the Middle East, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan declared their airspace temporarily closed starting from February 28. This had a direct impact on Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Including 20 on Saturday (March 7), a total of 268 flights from various airlines have been cancelled in the last seven days.

Sources from the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) reported that due to airspace closure amidst regional security concerns, 23 flights from Dhaka were cancelled on February 28, 40 flights on March 1, 46 on March 2, 39 on March 3, 28 on March 4, 36 on March 5, and 34 flights on March 6.

Among the 20 flights cancelled on Saturday — 2 were from Kuwait Airways, 2 from Jazeera Airways (Kuwait), 6 from Air Arabia (Sharjah, UAE), 4 from Qatar Airways, 2 from Gulf Air (Bahrain), and 4 from Emirates Airline (UAE). In total, 245 flights have been cancelled so far.