Russia reiterates commitment to successful completion of RNPP

Russia has reiterated its commitment to facilitating the successful completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) with a strong focus on safety, quality, and compliance with international standards.

The pledge was made when Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander G. Khozin called on Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin at foreign ministry here on Sunday, said a ministry’s press release here today.

During the meeting, the envoy briefed the foreign secretary on the recent visit of Alexey Likhachev, Director General of State Corporation for Nuclear Energy ROSATOM of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh, and shared updates on the progress of RNPP project.

The foreign secretary said that Bangladesh puts high priority on the early completion of the RNPP.

He appreciated Russia’s valuable contribution to the energy and infrastructure sector in Bangladesh.

The foreign secretary affirmed Bangladesh’s position in furthering bilateral ties with Russia by expanding cooperation in various fields.

Several regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Emphasis was given on maintaining close cooperation in international forums and continuing dialogue on critical global challenges.