EU to provide EUR 68m aid for Rohingyas, EU commissioner tells CA

Visiting EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib today said the European Union is providing 68 million euros this year for the Rohingya response, including host communities in Bangladesh, and for the Myanmar conflict, notably for the people caught in violence in Myanmar’s Western Rakhine state.

The EU commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management made the announcement as she called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

But, she said, despite the fact that the amount is more than the initial EU contribution last year, it is still not enough to avoid the risk of a significant deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Rohingya camps due to the growing funding gap.

Prof Yunus reiterated his government’s support for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, saying it is a “big issue” for Bangladesh.

“It has been going on for several years without any solution. There’s no expiry date.

“We are very happy to see you visit Bangladesh. The UN secretary-general is coming. We are trying to draw international attention to the Rohingya crisis,” said Prof Yunus.

The EU Commissioner said the only answer to the crisis is peace.

“We need to remain prepared for all sorts of disasters, including man-made disasters. Such disasters also include disinformation,” she said.

During the hour-long meeting, they also discussed energy connectivity, including hydroelectricity import opportunities from Nepal, flood management, including in the region, climate change, and the Interim government’s reform initiatives.

The Chief Adviser sought EU support for the import of hydroelectricity from Nepal, as it would pave the way for Bangladesh’s transition towards renewable energy and ease off reliance on fossil fuels.

“We talk about renewable energy, and here is the renewable energy. Both Nepal and Bhutan are very keen to sell renewable energy to us,” he said.

The EU commissioner stressed more cooperation in preparedness, disaster management, and climate change, including flood control, saying the EU is keen to exchange “good practices” and preparedness strategies with Bangladesh.

Lahbib lauded the leadership of Prof Yunus at the critical juncture of the country.

“You did an extraordinary job at an extraordinary time. My main message is that we are ready to reinforce our cooperation,” said the EU Commissioner.

She also reiterated EU support for the reform agenda of the Interim Government.

“It is a very important strategic window that we are witnessing. We know there is always resistance when you want to change something. So, a lot is needed to be done,” she said.

“We are here beside you,” she said.

The Chief Adviser said the Interim Government was committed to holding a free and fair election, and the vote would likely be held by December this year.