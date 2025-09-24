Russia’s Aggression Could Make “No One Safe in the World,” Warns Zelensky at UN

By Amirul Islam, New York

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that if Russia’s aggression is not stopped, “no one in the world will be safe.” He stressed that “this is not just Ukraine’s war, it is a major threat to international peace and security.” Zelensky urged world leaders to unite against Russia’s invasion and continue their full support for Ukraine.

He further cautioned that if the war continues, it could trigger the most destructive arms race in history, endangering the entire world. Zelensky added that failure to stop Russia would set a dangerous precedent, encouraging future acts of aggression against other nations.

At the same time, former U.S. President Donald Trump signaled his continued support for Ukraine. While emphasizing the need for peace talks, Trump made it clear that Russia’s aggression cannot be ignored. He stated that under his administration, diplomatic efforts would be prioritized to bring the war to an end swiftly.

World leaders and diplomats attending the UN session expressed deep concern over the Ukraine crisis and stressed the need for coordinated global action against Russia. During Zelensky’s speech, the assembly hall fell silent, and most delegates stood to applaud at the end of his address.