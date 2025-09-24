Anti-Trump Protests Erupt Near UN Headquarters, Nearly 60 Arrested

Amirul Islam, New York, September 23, 2025: Massive anti-Trump protests broke out in Manhattan on Tuesday as President Donald Trump delivered his address at the United Nations General Assembly. Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “No Trump! No fascist USA!”, “Reject Trump,” and “Arrest Trump,” while blocking streets near the UN headquarters.

Police intervened after protesters disrupted traffic, handcuffing at least 10 individuals at the scene. In total, nearly 60 people were arrested throughout the day, according to the NYPD.

On the same day, climate activists from the group “Extinction Rebellion” staged a blockade at a UN checkpoint. Police detained around 47 activists during the operation.

Separately arately, a group of demonstrators held anti-Israel protests, carrying banners that read “Abolish Israel” and “F-k Israel Lane.” Another smaller protest called for the release of Iranian youth facing execution.

Security around the UN headquarters was tight, with heavy police presence throughout the area.