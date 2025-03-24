Sadarghat terminal sees passengers rush, stringent security on Eid

Country’s busiest and largest launch terminal Sadarghat is revitalized this year as Eid holidaymakers are buzzing around to take water vessels to reach destinations thanks to enhanced management, getting rid of drought of passengers after Padma bridge opening.

Despite modern roads and railways, waterways appears to be a reliable, comfortable and popular route of communication to the people specially who lives near riverbanks and in the south-western districts of Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi as well as south-eastern districts of Noakhali, Chandpur and Laxmipur.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, the Naval Police and other authorities concerned have taken initiatives to make peoples Eid journey on waterways safe, smooth and comfortable.

On the ground, it can be seen that the number of passengers at the Sadarghat Launch Terminal is increasing compared to other times of the year. Law enforcement agencies already beefed up security measures at the terminal ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Authorities ensured neat and clean washrooms, breastfeeding corners and waiting rooms to facilitate passengers.

Talking to BSS, Chandpur-bound passenger Zahid Ahmed said, “I prefer to take a launch to return home every year during Eid. I think that a launch is the best way to travel comfortably at lower cost, avoiding road congestion. Launches can carry more bags, there is an opportunity to walk and rest, which is comfortable on a long journey.”

The shipping ministry has also taken measurers for ensuring safety and proper service to passengers on waterways.

Earlier, Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr. M Sakhawat asked the law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to keep the road from Gulistan to Sadarghat free from traffic jams.

He made surprise inspections at various spots on the river routes, including Sadarghat, to see people’s Eid journey on the waterways in person.

Sakhawat also asked authorities concerned to stop the movement of bulkheads (sand carriers) round the clock for 5 days before after Eid to prevent maritime accidents.

The BIWTC control room has been opened to provide round-the-clock service to passengers.

The Launch Owners’ Association has been making efforts to ensure passenger service, not allowing passengers to board or disembark midway, and asking authorities to keep adequate life jackets and buoys on the launches.

Dhaka-Barisal-Dhaka route launch Parabat-2’s manager Md Suman said though passengers’ numbers are rising but there is no pressure still now as he said pressure will increase after two-three days.

“Although the government fixed fare for Dhaka-Barishal-Dhaka route as Taka 400, we have reduced it to 300 taka to allow the passengers to have smooth journey at lower cost,” he said.

Launch Owners Association President Badiuzzaman Badal said currently more than 100 launches are plying various routes from Sadargaht terminal as 18 launches are operating on the Dhaka-Barisal route alone.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to transport more passengers as this Eid holiday is long. We have taken various measures to ensure the best service to the passengers. We will strictly monitor the issue of overloading passengers on the launches,” he said.

The government has taken strict measures to stop any kind of passengers’ harassment, excess fare collection and transportation of extra passenger and extortion on the waterways centering Eid.

The Ministry of Shipping has decided to deploy 4 armed Ansars in each passenger launch for the safety of holiday makers.

Separate patrols of the Naval Police, Coast Guard and 942 additional members of the Naval Police across the country are on duty to maintain law and order on waterways, said Naval Police chief Kusum Dewan.

She said the Naval Police has taken strict security measures to make the Eid goers’ journey safe as police will be separately monitoring all terminals in the country for five days before and after Eid.

There is no security concern over Eid journey, she added.

Muhammad Mubarak Hossain, Joint Director of the Dhaka River Port of BIWTA’s Maritime Safety Traffic and Business Department, said they fixed the time limit for journey on all the existing 38 routes.

“We have fixed the time limit for 175 launches on Eid. We will also increase the number of launches if required,” he said.