Monday, March 24, 2025
National

CA inquires about health condition of Tamim Iqbal

by Mir Shakil
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inquired about the health condition of former national cricket captain Tamim Iqbal who suffered a massive heart attack while playing a game at BKSP.

On behalf of the chief adviser, his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder spoke to Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

Nizam Uddin informed that Tamim was rushed to a nearby hospital after the heart attack and an angiogram was conducted immediately to know the cricket icon’s health condition.

He said BCB is in regular touch with Tamim’s physicians and is ready to extend any support required for his treatment.

He also said they would keep the chief adviser updated regularly regarding the health condition of Tamim Iqbal.

Tamim played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20 internationals for Bangladesh and led the national team in various phases during his illustrious career.

