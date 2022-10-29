See how many people joined Dhaka district AL council, Quader asks BNP

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP leaders, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to inquire about the number of people who attended the triennial council of Dhaka district unit of the ruling party.

“What’s about Fakhrul Saheb? He is sleeping in the warehouse of money. Try to know how many people attended the Dhaka district council where our leader (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) was not present,” he said.

The ruling party general secretary said this while addressing the triennial council of the Dhaka district unit of AL at the old world trade fair ground in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar this afternoon.

Urging Mirza Fakhrul to see the pictures of today’s capital city turning into human sea marking the council, Quader said, “(Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina will go to Poloround in Chattogram. We will gather 10 lakh people there”.

“We saw how many people joined BNP’s rally,” he said, adding that a drama is being staged centering BNP’s rally in Rangpur.

Earlier, AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam inaugurated the council with Dhaka district AL President Benjir Ahmed in the chair while General Secretary valiant freedom fighter Mahbubur Rahman conducted it.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Forestry and Environmental Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain and Central Working Committee members Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawsar, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, Sahabuddin Farazi and Anwar Hossain, Dhaka city north AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed the gathering, among others.

Marking the much anticipated council, AL leaders and activists were seen enthusiastic and they joining the event with processions from different units of the Dhaka district AL.

Thousands of party leaders and activists thronged the council ground much before the scheduled time.

They were seen chanting slogan favoring the ruling party leaders and government achievements with different kinds of banners and festoons imprinted with pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders and activists of seven units, including Dhamrai Upazila, Savar Upazila, Ashulia Thana, Keraniganj Upazila, Keraniganj Model Thana, Dohar Upazila and Nababganj Upazila of Dhaka district Awami League (AL) joined the council to make it a success.

.Noting that game will be played against vote rigging and forgery, corruption and those who play with the fates of 17 crore people through demonstrations and elections, Quader said democracy, independence and Liberation War spirit are not safe in the hands of communal and killer government.

If BNP comes to state power again, it will manipulate elections and killed people as well as the democracy, he said, adding that no matter how many rallies BNP holds, none could defeat the united AL.

Terming Sheikh Hasina as the most efficient administrator of the country, the AL general secretary said, “Sheikh Hasina is the most successful diplomat. The name of the most courageous leader is Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina is our crisis manager”.

Speaking at the council, Abdur Razzaque said those who talk about toppling the government often forget that they carried out 2014 mayhem and fire terrorism in 2015.

Khaleda Zia had gone to Gulshan wrapping up her movement that time, he said, adding, “We have capacity to face you”.

Addressing the council, Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, “Will you create another Bangla Bhai and communal state? We will not let it to be happened”.

Mentioning that trial of the killers of August 15 has been completed, but Ziaur Rahman remained out of the trial as he no more, he said, “Ziaur Rahman would have been hanged for killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel”.

Advocate Qamrul Islam said, “We want to give proof and message through today’s conference to those who made various remarks through mass gatherings in different places that Dhaka district AL council witnessed more people than yours”.

Dipu Moni said those who killed democracy and thousands of people are now shedding crocodile tears. She urged all to resist the evil force with united efforts.

Asaduzzaman said AL always believes in the mandate of the people. “The countrymen will never do wrong, they will again vote for boat to bring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to power,” he added.

Mirza Azam emphasized on holding public rallies and meetings at the grassroots throughout the next year.

According to the AL constitution, there is no need to take permission from central or city units of the ruling party for holding grand rallies at ward and Thana units, he said, adding that there is also no need of taking permission for holding extended meetings, special meetings and public rallies.

It has been heard that Khaleda Zia will run the country after December 10, the AL organizing secretary said, adding, “We will show our organizational capacity by holding grand rallies in the city in the next two months. We will make (them) understand who will run the country and who are more powerful organizationally”.