Sensational Revelation: Aramco Attack in Saudi Arabia was an Israeli ‘False Flag’, Not Iran

The attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco in Riyadh was an Israeli ‘false flag’ or a covert operation carried out under a false identity. Its objective was to mislead regional countries or divert attention away from the crime of attacking Iran.

An Iranian military source revealed this information in an interview with Tasnim News.

The informed source further stated, ‘Iran has explicitly declared that it will target all American and Israeli assets and facilities in the region, and has attacked many of them to date. However, Aramco facilities have not been targets of Iranian attacks thus far.’

The source further emphasized, ‘According to intelligence sources, Fujairah Port in the UAE is also one of Israel’s next targets, and this regime intends to attack it.’

Earlier reports stated that Iranian drones had struck Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil refinery. Following this attack, Saudi Aramco shut down operations at its Ras Tanura refinery. The Times of Israel reported that the attack occurred on Monday (March 2).

It was reported that a fire broke out at the facility after the attack. However, the fire was contained and quickly brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Ras Tanura, located on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast, is the Middle East’s largest oil refinery. The attack on this energy infrastructure has raised concerns about further escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Notably, a ‘false flag’ operation is a covert operation designed to deceive; it is conducted by one party but attributed to another (typically an enemy). Its objectives include advancing one’s own interests by shifting blame, creating a pretext for military action, or misleading public opinion. Such operations allow the true perpetrator to remain hidden.