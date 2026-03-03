Death Toll Rises to 611 on Fourth Day of Attacks and Counter-Attacks

The joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has entered its fourth day. The US named its operation, which began on Saturday (February 28) morning, ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ while Israel named its ‘Operation Roaring Lion.’ Their primary objectives are to change Iran’s current Islamic regime, dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and destroy the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In response to the attacks, Iran quickly began to retaliate. As part of this, Iran launched widespread missile attacks targeting US bases and embassies in Israel and various Middle Eastern countries. Today marks the fourth day of these attacks and counter-attacks. According to Al Jazeera, approximately 611 people from both sides have been killed so far, with many more injured.

The US and Israel claimed that approximately 50 top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday. During the attack on Khamenei’s residence, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law were also reported dead. Furthermore, the BBC reported that about 153 people were killed on the spot in a missile attack on a girls’ school.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, 555 people have been killed in Iran so far in the joint attacks. The attacks have damaged 131 cities across 31 provinces of the country. Additionally, important public and private buildings, hospitals, and state broadcasting facilities in Tehran are being repeatedly targeted.

In retaliation, Iran is also launching widespread missile and drone attacks on US military bases located in various Middle Eastern countries (Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan) and within Israel. The US Central Command confirmed that at least six US soldiers were killed and several warplanes were destroyed in Iranian attacks.

US President Donald Trump stated that the operation is likely to last four to five weeks. On the other hand, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the military’s ‘hardest blows’ are yet to come.

Israeli authorities confirmed that at least 11 of their citizens have been killed in Iranian attacks. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah has also joined the anti-Israel attacks alongside Iran. As part of this, the armed group launched rockets targeting Israel on Monday (March 2). In response, Israeli counter-attacks have killed at least 31 people in Lebanon, authorities reported.

Additionally, two people were reported killed in Kuwait, three in the UAE, two in Iraq, and at least one in Bahrain due to Iranian attacks. As a result of this conflict, global prices for gold, oil, and gas are soaring, and air travel and trade in the Middle East are being severely disrupted.