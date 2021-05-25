Severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ lies over North West Bay

The severe cyclonic storm “Yaas” over east-central bay and adjoining area moved north-northwestwards and now lies over North West Bay and adjoining area, a met office release said today.

Yaas was centered at 9:00am today about 575 kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 525kms Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 490kms South-Southwest of Mongla port and 465kms South-South West of Payra port.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 64kms of the severe cyclone center is about 89ph, rising to 117kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the cyclone center.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting distant warning signal number two.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is also likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may abate.

Day temperature may fall 2-3 degrees Celsius and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda and minimum temperature today was 23.0 degrees celisus at Tangail.

The maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00am today was recorded 130 millimeters (mm) at Sandwip.

Today’s sunset at 6.39 PM and tomorrow’s sunrise at 5.12 AM at Dhaka.