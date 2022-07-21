Sheikh Hasina is helmsman in improving people’s living standards: Murad

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Md Murad Hassan today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly as the helmsman to improve the living standards of the country’s people. “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman could not complete his task of setting Bangladesh on his ideology, plan and dream due to the anti-liberation and defeated forces of 1971,” he said.

In absence of Bangabandhu, Murad said, the Prime Minister is working relentlessly for the betterment of the countrymen. The state minister made the remarks while inaugurating different development works at Sarishabari municipality in the district. He said solid and unwavering patriotism, strong mentality, foresight and humane qualities of Sheikh Hasina have made her a world leader.

Terming the Prime Minister as the architect of prosperous Bangladesh and a model for the underdeveloped countries and nations of the world, Murad said Sheikh Hasina has emerged as a role model for efficient leadership.

“The Bangalee nation is growing up as a united and identical nation under her leadership,” he added.

Sarishabari Upazila Awami League Vice President Bir Muktijoddha MA Latif, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Upoma Farisa, municipality mayor Manir Uddin, Assistant Commissioner (land) Faizul Wasima Nahat, Mahadan Union Awami League President Azmat Ali Master and Upazila Jubo League General Secretary Manirul Islam Rony were present on the occasion, among others.