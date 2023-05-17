Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming means restoration of democracy: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that the homecoming of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 17, 1981 meant restoration of democracy in the country.

“The homecoming of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was not merely the return of Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Rather, it was the homecoming of flame of democracy in the country,” he said.

Dr Hasan, also the AL Joint General Secretary, told a discussion organized by Bangladesh Awami League at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here marking the 43rd homecoming day of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Stating that after return of people-oriented leader Sheikh Hasina, many new feathers (of development and success) have been included in the lives of Bangalees, he said Bangladesh has achieved enormous success over the last 42 years through her (the premier’s) hands.

Referring to the August 15, 1975 carnage, he said the spirit of War of Liberation was undermined with the gruesome murder of the Father of the Nation.

The minister also said that not only that, the Pakistani ideology was brought back to Bangladesh alongside spoiling non-communal spirit after the incident.

The pro-people Leader Sheikh Hasina restored that lost spirit of liberation, Hasan added.

“Today, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, this food-deficit country has transformed into a self-sufficient nation in food production. It has also become a food-surplus one. From a least developed country, it has turned into a middle-income country,” he continued.

About maintaining massive development spree in the country under the leadership of the premier, he further said that the country has long surpassed Pakistan in all indicators including social, economic, health and human development.

The information minister mentioned that BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman was one of the masterminds of the assassination of the Bangabandhu and most of his family members.

Grenade attacks were carried out to kill Bangabandhu’s daughter and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in broad daylight on August 21, 2004 under the supervision of Tarique Zia and the then premier Begum Khaleda Zia, wife of this Ziaur Rahman, he said.

He added that about 21 ill-attempts were made to kill Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina, who ‘Triumph over Death’, repeatedly returned from the valley of death and she did not hesitate or get upset for all these issues, he said.

“She did not stop, but she took the struggle of the people of Bangladesh to take forward in a more brilliant manner,” he said.

AL Joint General Secretary urged everyone to work together to make Sheikh Hasina the winner in the next general election.

With AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni.