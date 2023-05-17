Dipu Moni for joint efforts to implement blended education

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today called for joint efforts of all to implement blended education to tackle the new challenges of 21st century in the education sector.

“It is not possible to face the new challenges of education in the 21st century only with traditional education. Everyone has to work together to bring changes in the education system in the new era since blending education system is a part for bringing the change,” she said.

The education minister was addressing as the chief guest at an international consultation titled ‘Accelerating Blended Education for Smart Bangladesh’ held at a city hotel on Tuesday night.

Education Ministry in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and Aspire to Innovate-a2i organized the consultation, while State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Dipu Moni said, “Our aim is to pave the way to build a smart Bangladesh by creating a smart education system through the collective efforts of all. That’s why everyone should believe in this mission-vision and work forward”.

Noting that Covid-19, though unexpected, has given an opportunity to transform the education system, she said, “As a result, we have taken some steps that will help us fulfill our future dreams . . . we are aiming at ensuring infrastructure development where all teachers and students could complete the learning and teaching process using quality technology”.

Blended Education Master Plan is one of the government’s steps to transform the education system, the education minister said, adding that in order to fulfill this dream of transforming the system, the government as well as private institutions, NGOs and global leaders like the World Economic Forum should work together.

Highlighting the importance of technical excellence in the implementation of blended education system, Zunaid Ahmed Palak the government’s aim is to work with the mission and vision of Smart Bangladesh, targeting to make the education system smarter with technological excellence.

“Blended education system can be a timely approach in implementing smart education. To build a smart Bangladesh, students, teachers and parents should be made smarter,” he said, adding that keeping it in mind, internet connection should be made uninterrupted at all the educational institutions of the country.

“By 2041, we are moving forward with the goal of providing 100 percent high speed internet, 100 percent 5G smartphones, 100 percent inclusive and cashless economy and 100 percent green industry based on ICT,” Palak said.

Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Suleman Khan delivered the welcome address at the event while Head of Education, Skills and Learning Division of World Economic Forum Tanya Milberg and Policy Advisor of a2i Anir Chowdhury presented the keynote speech.

At the consultation, a panel discussion was held on what initiatives should be taken by public and private institutions to make the education system of the country suitable for blended education.

Project Director (Additional Secretary) of a2i Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and expert from the Division of Education 4.0 Ostap Latsyshyn were present at the event, among others.

In 2022, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the annual general meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, where she presented the Bangladesh government’s National Blended Educational Master Plan (2022-2031) and announced the creation of an Education Accelerator in Bangladesh.

As a result, an accelerator was formed in coordination with the Education Ministry, ICT Division and various private sectors.

The four co-chairs of the Education Accelerator are Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Executive Director of BRAC Asif Saleh as NGO representative and Chairperson of Mohammadi Group Rubana Huq as representative of the private sector.