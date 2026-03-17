Shwapno Forms Investigation Committee Against Accused Official to Ensure Corporate Transparency

As one of Bangladesh’s leading service-oriented retail chains, A. C. I. Logistics Limited (Shwapno) is committed to delivering essential goods to the doorsteps of the common people at all times. The organization expresses its sincere gratitude for the cooperation extended by various print, electronic, and online media outlets throughout this long journey.

In a press release sent to bd24live.com on Monday (March 16), Shwapno stated that it is always committed to upholding institutional transparency, accountability, and disciplined corporate governance policies. In line with this commitment, the authorities deem it necessary to inform all concerned about a recent administrative matter. On March 8, 2026, Mohammad Kamruzzaman Milu, the company’s Media and PR Manager, submitted his resignation letter to the Human Resources department via email. However, he subsequently disappeared from the workplace without completing the formal process of handing over his responsibilities.

The press release further stated that following Milu’s departure, preliminary information regarding some potential financial irregularities and complaints during his tenure came to the attention of the authorities. After reviewing the situation, A. C. I. Logistics Limited (Shwapno) has formed an official investigation committee to look into the matter. To ensure transparency during the investigation process, Mohammad Kamruzzaman Milu has been temporarily suspended, and this decision will remain in effect until the final investigation report is released.

It is worth noting that during a meeting with media representatives at the Tejgaon office in Ramadan 2024, Shwapno’s Managing Director, Sabbir Hasan Nasir, provided guidelines regarding advertising and public relations communications. In that meeting, he informed the media representatives present that for matters related to Shwapno’s advertising and public relations, contact should be made with Mr. Atiqur Rahman, Lead – Marketing Budget & Communication Operations, or Mr. Mahadi Faisal, Deputy Director, Category Growth & ESG.

Therefore, all concerned are requested not to contact Mohammad Kamruzzaman Milu for any advertising, public relations, or information exchange needs related to Shwapno. Instead, the organization reiterates its request to maintain direct communication with the aforementioned designated representatives.